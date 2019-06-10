Edmonton woman’s disappearance called homicide by Saskatchewan RCMP

An Edmonton woman’s disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1.

READ MORE: Man considered dangerous escapes from Saskatchewan correctional camp

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit north, with the assistance of an analyst from the forensic laboratory in Edmonton, have determined that her disappearance is the result of foul play, police said on Monday.

Over the last several days, police said they searched a number of locations in North Battleford and they are currently reviewing the information gathered.

Laverdiere had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27.

Investigators were working to determine if she left the North Battleford area, as she did not have a known mode of transportation or the means to return to Edmonton.

WATCH (May 18, 2019): Edmonton woman’s disappearance now being treated as suspicious

Investigators are continuing to follow up on any tips provided by the public, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.