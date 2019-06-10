Crime
June 10, 2019 6:49 pm
Updated: June 10, 2019 6:56 pm

Edmonton woman’s disappearance called homicide by Saskatchewan RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The disappearance of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

An Edmonton woman’s disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1.

READ MORE: Man considered dangerous escapes from Saskatchewan correctional camp


Story continues below

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit north, with the assistance of an analyst from the forensic laboratory in Edmonton, have determined that her disappearance is the result of foul play, police said on Monday.

Over the last several days, police said they searched a number of locations in North Battleford and they are currently reviewing the information gathered.

Laverdiere had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27.

Investigators were working to determine if she left the North Battleford area, as she did not have a known mode of transportation or the means to return to Edmonton.

WATCH (May 18, 2019): Edmonton woman’s disappearance now being treated as suspicious

Investigators are continuing to follow up on any tips provided by the public, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Battlefords RCMP
Homicide
Missing Persons
Missing Woman
North Battleford
North Battleford Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Sask RCMP Major Crime Unit North
Thunderchild First Nation
Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.