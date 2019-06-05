Crime
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Saskatoon death

Blair Prokopetz has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the July 2018 death of Ken Balan in Saskatoon.

A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man last July in Saskatoon has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Ken Balan, 27, was found badly injured in an alley off the 1400 block of 20th Street West on July 6, 2018.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Blair Prokopetz was arrested just over two months later and charged in Balan’s death.

Prokopetz pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter.

A sentencing date is set for July 17.

