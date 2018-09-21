Crime
September 21, 2018 5:13 pm
Updated: September 21, 2018 5:18 pm

1st-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man last July.

Saskatoon police say a 26-year-old man has been charged with the first-degree murder of Ken Balan.

An injured person was reported in the north alley of the 1400-block of 20th Street West at roughly 5:30 p.m. CT on July 6. Balan, 27, was then taken to hospital where he died.

The results of an autopsy confirmed Balan’s death to be a homicide. Investigators did not release the cause of death.

The accused was arrested in the 1400-block of 21st Street West shortly after 10 a.m. CT on Sept. 21. He will be presented before a justice of the peace within 24 hours of his arrest.

Police said the deceased and the accused were known to each other.

