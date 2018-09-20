Man found in Saskatoon park with gunshot wound to leg

A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after being shot in the leg early Thursday morning in Pleasant Hill.
Saskatoon police received multiple reports of a gun being fired in the 100-block of Avenue U South at around 4:45 a.m.
Officers found a man in a park with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was taken to hospital with what police believe are serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
