Stolen vehicles used to crash into Saskatchewan banks, steal ATMs

Nipawin/Smeaton RCMP say they have released surveillance images of the man they believe is responsible for two separate incidents involving ATM theft in Saskatchewan.

The first alarm from a bank in Choiceland alerted police in the early morning on Sept. 13.

Officers found extensive damage to the outside of the building and an abandoned vehicle on scene.

RCMP said the vehicle was stolen from a neighbouring business, and rammed into the side of the bank in what appeared to be an attempt to steal the ATM inside the lobby.

Surveillance footage shows a man entering the lobby, attempting to damage the ATM, but then running away without anything.

During the early morning of Sept. 16, police were again called to alarm from a bank in White Fox, which is roughly 25 kilometres east of Choiceland.

At this scene, RCMP found the building extensively damaged, and the ATM missing from the lobby.

Surveillance footage showed a 2018 white Dodge Ram backing into the lobby of the bank. A suspect then secured the ATM to the truck, forcefully removed it, and then fled the scene.

Searches were unsuccessful in locating the truck. It was stolen from a dealership in Nipawin, and had Saskatchewan licence plate 819 KXE.

Both times, the man was described as wearing a light-coloured sweater with a small logo on the upper left chest area. He had his hood up and face partially covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.