Smash and dash: Thieves drive truck into Red Deer mall, steal 2 ATMs

A truck smashed into a shopping mall in the north end of Red Deer early Thursday morning, where police said thieves then drove around inside and stole two ATMs.

RCMP responded to the break-in at Parkland Mall at 4:15 a.m. Surveillance video showed a white Ford truck smashed through the mall doors at Entrance 5, located at the north end of the mall.

Police said the pickup then drove through the mall to two separate ATMs in the food court area, where three men got out of the truck and were seen lifting the cash machines into the back.

The truck then smashed through glass doors at Entrance 1 on the west side of the mall and fled, police said. The crimes caused significant damage within the mall.

The man driving the truck was wearing a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes. The other two suspects wore dark hoodies and dark pants.

The truck is described as a white diesel extended cab — either a Ford F250 or F350 — with significant body damage and a tie strap over the back. It was last seen driving east on 67 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or submit their tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or online.