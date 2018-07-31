Red Deer RCMP looking for stolen funeral home van with body inside

RCMP in central Alberta are looking to the public for help tracking down a black van that was stolen from a Red Deer funeral home Tuesday morning.

Police said the vehicle was taken while the driver “briefly exited the van,” and that there was a body in the back when it was taken.

“This vehicle theft was almost certainly a crime of opportunity, but with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist in that there is a deceased person in the back,” Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster said. “This is a sensitive incident and we’re very aware of the distress it is causing to the family of the deceased and everyone connected to the incident.”

Police were called at around 6:30 Tuesday morning after the black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was taken. The van’s license plate reads 72M 682.

The van was taken from the back parking lot of a funeral home and police said they began an immediate search. The RCMP helicopter has been brought in to assist and have contacted other law enforcement partners for help.

The family of the deceased man have been notified about the theft.

“Red Deer RCMP have been working non-stop since the theft was reported, and we have committed extensive resources and effort, including the helicopter, to locate this van and resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information about the van is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.