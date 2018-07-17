Man arrested in Calgary in connection with 2017 Red Deer homicide

Nearly 16 months after a 26-year-old Red Deer man died when he was taken off life-support following a “severe assault,” the RCMP said an arrest has been made in connection with the death.

On Tuesday, police said 34-year-old Gabriel Juma We Agotic of Red Deer was arrested in Calgary on Monday. Agotic has been charged with one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Manthiang Chol.

Agotic has been remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Thursday.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on March 29, 2017, police officers were called to an apartment in Red Deer for reports of a person being in medical distress.

At the time, police said Chol was found with “very serious injuries” before being taken to hospital and then airlifted to hospital in Calgary where he was placed on life-support.

“An investigation into aggravated assault was initiated,” police said. A day later, Chol was pronounced dead after being taken off life-support. An autopsy determined the death to be a homicide and RCMP Major Crimes South assumed control of the investigation.

Police have not provided details about exactly what happened to Chol before he was rushed to hospital.