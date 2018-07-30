Alberta RCMP
July 30, 2018 7:01 pm
Updated: July 30, 2018 7:15 pm

RCMP in Red Deer ask for help finding woman and 4 children

By Web Producer  Global News

Red Deer RCMP are looking for 28-year-old Crystal Maurice and her four children.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help finding 28-year-old Crystal Maurice, who was reported missing on Sunday, along with her four children.

Officers said Maurice was last seen in the city on Friday.

RCMP said they want to ensure the well-being of Maurice and her two daughters and two sons.

They are Lamary Frencheater, 1; Alazne Maurice-Frencheater, 5; Eloquence Goodrunning, 9; and Phersayiss Goodrunning, 11.

RCMP described Maurice as five-foot-three, 150 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

She also goes by the name Kristal Mercy McCallum on social media platforms.

Photos of the children were not provided.

Anyone who has been in contact with Maurice or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403.343.5575.

