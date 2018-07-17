Red Deer hit and run leaves pedestrian critically injured, 54-year-old woman arrested: RCMP

Charges are pending against a 54-year-old woman after a man was hit by a minivan in a Red Deer parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP said officers were called to a pedestrian hit and run at a convenience store parking lot south of Mustang Acres and west of 59 Avenue.

Police said they believe the 45-year-old man was hit by a Dodge Caravan before it left the scene. The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

“RCMP immediately began searching the area and located the suspect driver, a 54-year-old woman, at her nearby residence,” police said in a news release. “She was taken into custody without incident.

“Red Deer RCMP thank the witnesses who assisted police in identifying the suspect vehicle and the driver.”

Police said the scene has since been cleared but their investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403.343.5575.