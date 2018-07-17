Elderly woman dies after being struck by car in southwest Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in the city’s southwest.

At around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of 183 Street and Lessard Road.

Police said the woman was walking in front of a multi-unit residence when she crossed from one sidewalk to another and was struck by a vehicle that was backing up.

The vehicle, a black 2008 Dodge Avenger, was being driven by a 61-year-old woman, police said.

EMS crews were called in, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors.