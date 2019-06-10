Man considered dangerous escapes from Saskatchewan correctional camp

An inmate considered dangerous by Pinehouse Lake RCMP has escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in northern Saskatchewan.

Randy Timothy Venne, 30, is thought to have left the facility at roughly 10 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

READ MORE: Inmate dies overnight Tuesday at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

He was last seen at the 50-kilometre marker on Highway 165 at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to police, and believed to be heading to La Ronge.

Venne is 5′ 6″ with an average build, 170 lbs, brown eyes and shaved brown hair.

Police said he has numerous tattoos including: two tears under his left eye; the letters KV on his left cheek; stars on his right wrist; a diamond, a crown and the number 306 on his right hand; the word FAMILY on his left arm; the word KOBY on the inside of his right forearm; a cross with the numbers 89, 03 and 00 around it on the inside of his left forearm.

READ MORE: RCMP lay charges in 2017 death of Regina Provincial Correctional Centre inmate

Pinehouse Lake RCMP said Venne can be dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Venne is asked to contact Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 1-306-884-2400, Saskatchewan RCMP at 1-306-310-RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH (December 2018): Rehabilitation essential part of the criminal justice system