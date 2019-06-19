Escapee from Saskatchewan correctional camp captured

An escaped inmate from a Saskatchewan correctional camp has been captured.

Saskatchewan RCMP said on Wednesday that Randy Timothy Venne was located in La Ronge and returned to custody.

Venne, 30, was thought to have left the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on the evening of June 9.

He was last seen at the 50-kilometre marker on Highway 165 the following morning and believed to be heading to La Ronge, police said at the time.

Venne was considered dangerous by Pinehouse RCMP.

Police have not released any further details, including the sentence Venne is serving.