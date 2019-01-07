Escaped Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate caught

A man who escaped from minimum security at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has been caught.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Steven Briggs, 24, was discovered missing by staff during a 10 p.m. check on Dec. 31, 2018.

RCMP said Briggs was seen driving a CSC four-door truck the following afternoon in the Yorkton area.

CSC said Sunday evening Briggs had been captured.

No details were release by CSC on when or where Briggs had been caught, but said more information will be released.

Briggs is currently serving a sentence of seven years and three months for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and possession of property obtained by crime.

