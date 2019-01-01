Inmate dies at Edmonton Institution on New Year’s Eve

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said an inmate died at the Edmonton Institution on Monday.

The deceased is 37-year-old Ryan Groothuis. CSC said it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding Groothuis’ death but has not released any information at this point.

READ MORE: Edmonton Remand Centre on lockdown after death; staff search for contraband

The correctional service said Groothuis was serving a sentence of just over three years for robbery and attempted indictable offences. He had been in custody since June 19, 2017.

Groothuis’ family has been notified of his death, according to CSC.

READ MORE: Inmate dies in cell at Edmonton Remand Centre

Police and the Edmonton Medical Examiner have also been notified of the death.