Inmate dies in cell at Edmonton Remand Centre

An inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday and was later pronounced dead after he could not be revived.

Alberta Justice said correctional centre staff and Alberta Health Services responded immediately and gave him Narcan and epinephrine “without result.”

Narcan is the brand name for the drug naloxone, which is used as an antidote for suspected opioid overdoses.

EMS personnel was also called and pronounced the inmate dead after arriving at the correctional facility.

Following protocol, staff closed the inmate’s unit for investigation and both police and the medical examiner were notified.

At this time, the cause of death is not known.

Alberta Justice said the medical examiner continues to investigate but no more information will be released due to privacy concerns.

“As is standard protocol, an internal review is also currently underway to review the incident,” a ministry spokesperson told Global News in an email.