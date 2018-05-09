Woman dies in her cell at the Edmonton Remand Centre

A woman died at the Edmonton Remand Centre this past weekend after being found unconscious in her jail cell.

On May 5, an inmate at the mega-jail in north Edmonton was found unresponsive in her cell, said a statement from Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

The statement said staff with both the correctional centre and Alberta Health Services responded immediately, and the inmate was administered CPR.

EMS arrived and continued to give the woman CPR, but she was eventually pronounced dead.

Alberta Justice said the inmate’s unit was locked down as per protocol while the death was investigated and both police and the coroner were notified.

“The cause of death remains unknown and it would be inappropriate to speculate the cause at this time,” the statement said.

The province said the medical examiner is investigating and no further information would be available “due to privacy considerations.”

An internal review of the death is also underway.