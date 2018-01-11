Reports of excessive force by Edmonton Remand Centre staff investigated after hunger strike ends

Allegations of excessive force used by staff at the Edmonton Remand Centre are being looked into by Alberta Justice, according to a ministry spokesperson. They also confirmed a three-day hunger strike at the prison — which at one point involved 55 inmates — has ended.

The official said dozens of inmates began refusing meals on Sunday and that staff were told the action was taken in an effort to demand more time in common areas and less time in their cells.

Last month, Alberta Justice and management at the correctional facility reached a deal with staff and their union (the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees) to limit how many inmates can gather in common areas at any given time. The decision was made after the AUPE reported eight assaults by inmates on staff in a span of just 10 days. Alberta Justice also said inmates expressed concern about being assaulted by other inmates.

“Ongoing communication between centre staff and the inmates has resulted in all inmates accepting their meals as of last evening,” Dan Laville, a spokesperson for Alberta Justice, said on Thursday. “We will continue to monitor any concerns inmates may have and discuss solutions as appropriate.”

Alberta Justice told Global News inmates still had access to other food during the hunger strike by buying things at the canteen, for instance. Alberta Justice did not clarify if inmates on a hunger strike were purchasing food, however.

When asked if anybody taking part in the hunger strike required medical assistance, Alberta Justice said one inmate experienced “minor illness” but said it was “not caused by the lack of food intake.”

Alberta Justice stressed correctional officers work in “difficult, often volatile environments” and that they receive ongoing training to ensure they can maintain order while protecting both their colleagues and inmates.