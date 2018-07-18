Edmonton Remand Centre on lockdown after death; staff search for contraband

The Edmonton Remand Centre remains under a lockdown after a number of suspected overdoses as well as a death over the July 13 weekend, the correctional officers’ union said Wednesday.

Staff are searching the whole facility for contraband, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said in a news release.

The lockdown was put in place by the employer in the afternoon on July 13, the AUPE said.

“We commend the officers who, because of their quick thinking and training, saved a number of lives at the Edmonton Remand Centre over the weekend,” AUPE vice-president James Hart said.

READ MORE: Woman dies in her cell at the Edmonton Remand Centre

Hart said the union’s occupational health and safety team is making sure staff are properly protected while they conduct these searches.

“Correctional peace officers have a tough and often dangerous job that’s full of a number of risks, including exposure to opioids and other drugs.

“Those risks are increasing as the opioid crisis is injected into our correctional institutions at a concerning rate.”

Global News has reached out to Alberta Justice for comment on the lockdown.

READ MORE: Inmate dies in cell at Edmonton Remand Centre

On Friday, an inmate at the remand centre was found unresponsive in his cell and was later pronounced dead after he could not be revived.

Alberta Justice said correctional centre staff and Alberta Health Services responded immediately and gave him Narcan and epinephrine “without result.”

Narcan is the brand name for the drug naloxone, which is used as an antidote for suspected opioid overdoses.

Alberta Justice said an internal review was underway.

READ MORE: Fentanyl crisis growing in Alberta prisons, exposing guards: ‘It’s very scary’

“The question of how these substances enter correctional facilities is one AUPE also has,” Hart said on Wednesday.

“The increased levels of these drugs in our institutions is putting staff, inmates and others at risk of accidental exposure every day.”