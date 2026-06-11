Auto theft ring tied to Hells Angels dismantled in Quebec: police

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A multi-agency operation has dismantled a vehicle theft ring believed to be linked to the Hells Angels, Montreal police said.

An organized group was allegedly stealing vehicles from New Brunswick and transporting them to Quebec, where they replaced the serial numbers and created fraudulent documents to register the vehicles.

Police say the vehicles, many of which were Jeep brand, then entered the market through auctions or were illegally resold.

Nine locations were targeted with search warrants. Officers identified 25 stolen vehicles, 21 of which were recovered in Quebec, Ontario and the United States. Investigators also seized approximately $100,000 in cash, two devices used to manufacture counterfeit serial numbers and several items bearing the Hells Angels logo.

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Organized auto theft is an emerging phenomenon in Quebec, Montreal Commander Pierre-Marc Houle, the lead investigator on the case, said in a news release.

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He said police must intervene “proactively” on matters of auto theft to maintain pressure on criminal networks, which are “constantly adapting.”

As a result of the investigation, police arrested six men and one woman, all between the ages of 23 and 56.

Police say one suspect is believed to be a member of the Hells Angels and one suspect is linked to the Jesters Northside, a supporter group of Hells Angels.

Investigators say the suspects will be interviewed before being released with a summons.

Montreal police collaborated with the Saint-Eustache Police Service, the Sûreté du Québec, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation is ongoing.