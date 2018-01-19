2 more Edmonton Institution workers fired amid harassment investigation

Two more workers have been fired from the Edmonton Institution, one week after four others were let go as part of an investigation into harassment, intimidation and bullying of other staff and inmates.

The six firings are the result of disciplinary hearings and investigations which found proof of “inappropriate conduct” among staff at the maximum security prison.

“These types of behaviour are simply not tolerated in our organization,” Don Head, Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), said in a release.

“Workplace wellbeing is a priority for us and my management team and I are working tirelessly with labour partners and all levels of management to restore and maintain a respectful workplace of which we can all be proud.”

A news release said further disciplinary hearings are pending and additional investigations are ongoing.

Last September, several staff were suspended while the Correctional Service brought in investigators to look into the claims. They determined some of the allegations were founded.

Of the four employees terminated on Jan. 9, the CSC said two were correction officers and two were correctional managers. The CSC did not say what the two people fired this week did at the prison.

A workplace assessment completed last year by investigation company TLS Enterprises described the Edmonton prison as a “toxic environment” and made dozens of recommendations for change. One of those recommendations called for a new warden and management team, according to the CSC.

Last week, Gary Sears was appointed the new warden at Edmonton Institution and France Gratton took over as regional deputy commissioner for the Prairies.

The CSC said the former warden was not the subject of allegations in this investigation. The Correctional Service said it has already increased training and created a confidential tip line for employees to report misconduct.

Edmonton police and RCMP are also conducting a separate, independent investigation into possible criminal activity at the prison.

The Edmonton Institution maximum security federal prison is located just off Highway 15/Manning Drive in northeast Edmonton. It opened in 1978 and has capacity for 324 prisoners.

