4 employees fired from Edmonton Institution amid harassment investigation

The Correctional Service of Canada has fired four workers at Edmonton Institution following allegations of harassment, intimidation and bullying.

A news release issued Tuesday said Edmonton police are also looking into possible criminal activity at the maximum-security prison.

Several staff were suspended last September, when the Correctional Service contracted investigators to look into the allegations.

The release said additional investigations are ongoing and there will be other disciplinary hearings.

“The result of the disciplinary process shows that we are committed to holding employees accountable for their actions. We do not tolerate employee misconduct and all allegations are thoroughly investigated regardless of the source,” Commissioner Don Head said in a statement.

The department also announced the appointment of a new regional deputy commissioner for the Prairies, France Gratton, and a new warden at Edmonton Institution, Gary Sears.

Head said employee misconduct will not be tolerated and his office is determined to improve workplace conditions.

“I want to make it clear that such behaviour is not tolerated in our organization and that it is a priority for me and my management team to ensure employees have a positive work environment free from harassment and discrimination,” Head said in a statement.

The CSC said it has been working to improve workplace wellbeing in recent months, including creating a confidential tip line for employees to report misconduct and conducting more training for employees and managers to prevent and resolve inappropriate conduct.

