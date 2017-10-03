Crime
October 3, 2017 8:08 am
Updated: October 3, 2017 8:36 am

Edmonton police searching for 2 escaped prisoners

By Radio Anchor/Producer  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: Police are searching for two women who escaped the Edmonton Institution for Women on Monday night.

Edmonton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two prisoners who escaped the Edmonton Institution for Women Monday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., prison officials reported that two inmates had jumped the east fence and escaped from the facility, located at 11151 178 St.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate 23-year-old Kelsie Laine Marie Mast and 20-year-old Samantha Faye Toope.

Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, 23, was reported to have escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women Monday night.

Edmonton Police Service

 

Samantha Faye Toope, 20, was reported to have escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women Monday night.

Edmonton Police Service

Police say both women are violent offenders with a history of weapons offences and should not be approached.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the escaped prisoners is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service or Cime Stoppers.

