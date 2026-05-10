2 suspects in Ontario murder investigation may be hiding in B.C., police say

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Police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects from Ottawa who investigators believe could be hiding out in British Columbia.

Provincial police say the men are wanted in the death of Christo Allison Richards, an Ottawa man who was found with life-threatening injuries on April 12 in Last Duel Park in Perth, Ont., about 80 kilometres southwest of the nation’s capital.

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OPP say the 34-year-old was rushed to a trauma centre but later died, and those accused in his death face second-degree murder charges.

Police believe one of their suspects, 34-year-old Joseph Madore, is currently in British Columbia and say he has connections to the Richmond, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Terrace areas.

They say the second suspect, 28-year-old Brayton Kennedy, may be travelling with him in B.C. or could still be in the Ottawa area.

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Police are asking anyone with information about the men’s wearbouts to come forward, but say not to approach the men if they see them.