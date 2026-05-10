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Crime

Man’s death outside Oshawa Tim Hortons under investigation: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 10, 2026 2:33 pm
1 min read
Durham police say a man died after a "physical altercation" outside a Tim Hortons in Oshawa, Ont. on May 9. View image in full screen
Durham police say a man died after a "physical altercation" outside a Tim Hortons in Oshawa, Ont. on May 9. Global News
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A 23-year-old man is dead after what police called a “physical altercation” outside of a Tim Hortons in Oshawa, Ont.

Police responded to a call about an armed person on Saturday at about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East.

Two groups of men had engaged in a physical altercation outside of the Tim Hortons at 2700 Simcoe St. N., police said. During the fight, the 23-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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According to Durham Regional Police Service, the suspect and several other men fled on foot south and east of the Tim Hortons.

Despite an extensive search, police say the suspects were not located. As a result, an increased police presence in the area should be expected as the investigation continues.

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The incident is believed to be isolated, police said, and there are no concerns for public safety.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and ask anyone who was in the area between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. who witnessed the incident, or who may have cell phone, dash-cam or surveillance footage or any other information to contact Det. Laura Middleton at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

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