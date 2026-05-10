Man’s death outside Oshawa Tim Hortons under investigation: police

A 23-year-old man is dead after what police called a “physical altercation” outside of a Tim Hortons in Oshawa, Ont.
Police responded to a call about an armed person on Saturday at about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East.
Two groups of men had engaged in a physical altercation outside of the Tim Hortons at 2700 Simcoe St. N., police said. During the fight, the 23-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get breaking National news
According to Durham Regional Police Service, the suspect and several other men fled on foot south and east of the Tim Hortons.
Despite an extensive search, police say the suspects were not located. As a result, an increased police presence in the area should be expected as the investigation continues.
- 2 suspects in Ontario murder investigation may be hiding in B.C., police say
- Victoria police officer facing sexual assault charges for off-duty incident
- ‘Call his bluff’: Chilliwack cashier challenges attempted armed robber
- Attack after Friday prayers at St. Albert mosque leads to aggravated assault charge
The incident is believed to be isolated, police said, and there are no concerns for public safety.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and ask anyone who was in the area between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. who witnessed the incident, or who may have cell phone, dash-cam or surveillance footage or any other information to contact Det. Laura Middleton at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.