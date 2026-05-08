Victoria police officer facing sexual assault charges for off-duty incident

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A Victoria police officer is facing sexual assault charges following an external criminal investigation by the West Shore RCMP.

A sexual assault charge has been approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service against Const. Chris Kayiatos.

The Victoria Police Department says it was notified in April last year by a third-party agency of an allegation of sexual assault involving one of its off-duty members.

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The Prosecution Service says the alleged offence happened on Oct. 10, 2024, somewhere in the Langford area.

Victoria police say that Kayiatos has been suspended and his duty status is subject to review and assessment.

“Allegations of this nature are extremely serious for those directly affected, and they are serious for public confidence in policing,” Victoria police Chief Fiona Wilson said.

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“When a police officer is charged with a criminal offence, it has a broader impact on trust, on our profession and on the many members of this organization who serve our communities with integrity each and every day.”

Kayiatos’ first court appearance is scheduled for July 30.