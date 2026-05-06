Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Alert Ready system to be tested in most provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
An emergency alert is seen on a mobile phone View image in full screen
An emergency alert is seen on a mobile phone in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Various regions across Canada tested their Alert Ready system including British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians across most of the country will hear the shrill screeching siren of the public alerting system Wednesday.

A test message and tone from Alert Ready will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Test messages will be issued in nearly every province and territory except Quebec and Saskatchewan at specific times between morning and early afternoon, with Ontario’s test set for Thursday.

The system is typically tested in May and November and is part of Canada’s effort to ensure it works and raise awareness.

There is no option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

The Alert Ready system issued 28 alerts in Canada as of April 30, for emergencies including Amber Alerts, tornadoes and more.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices