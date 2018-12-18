Inmate assaulted at maximum security facility in New Brunswick

An inmate was sent to an outside hospital for treatment following an assault at a maximum security facility in Renous, N.B., Monday night.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says the assault at Atlantic Institution was discovered at about 9:50 p.m.

The inmate was evaluated by staff members then sent to an external hospital for additional treatment, according to CSC.

No staff members or other inmates were injured.

“The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken,” CSC said in a news release Tuesday.

The assault is being investigated by the RCMP and the institution.

The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.