Graeme Benjamin

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was bitten by a police dog during an assault investigation in Chester, N.S.
A 21-year-old man from Smiths Cove, N.S., is facing child porn charges after police received information that a girl from Wisconsin was being exploited online.
Police say a 28-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Fall River, was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking to speak with two people who may have assisted a Windsor-area man who hasn't been seen since last weekend.
Eleven more lawyers will be added to the current eight that provide free four-hour consultations for sexual assault survivors.
The driver, who was travelling with three passengers, reported that another vehicle smashed into theirs two different times, then drove away.
One person has been arrested after a theft at a business in Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday.
So far, about 1,800 New Brunswickers have registered for disaster financial assistance.
In a social media post, DFO said the whale was spotted by one of its Conservation and Protection flights off the coast of eastern Cape Breton.
Police say the SUV was trying to turn into a driveway when it crossed paths with the motorcycle.
Halifax Regional Police are appealing to the public after a 25-year-old Dartmouth woman went missing last week.
An aircraft is being used to search for a man who was recently reported missing in the Windsor, N.S., area.
Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a crash in Elmsdale that sent a girl to hospital with serious injuries.
Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bentinck Street.
Police say the driver didn't pull over, and a short time later the vehicle was found smashed into a home in the first block of Clayton Park Drive.