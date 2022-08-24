Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia to open new school year without a mask mandate

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario, Maritime premiers meet for summit on Canada health-care crisis' Ontario, Maritime premiers meet for summit on Canada health-care crisis
The premiers of Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island have met to discuss possible solutions to Canada's health-care crisis. Caryn Lieberman reports on what the leaders are calling for, and how front-line workers are reacting.

For the first time in two years, children returning to school next month in Nova Scotia will start the year without COVID-19 protections like mask mandates.

While a number of post-secondary schools in Nova Scotia have announced they will require masks for students and staff in the fall, those attending elementary, junior high and high schools will not.

According to a release from the province Wednesday, students “will be able to participate in the full range of learning and well-being activities, including small-group instruction, band, clubs, sports and field trips.”

Read more: How Nova Scotia post-secondary institutions are handling masks this fall

“This is an exciting time of year for students, especially now with a return of extra-curriculars that are so vital to the education experience,” said Education and Early Child Development Minister Becky Druhan in the release.

“As always, we keep safety and the health of our students and staff as our highest priority and will remain in close contact with Public Health.”

While students have spent much of the last two years either learning from home or wearing masks, the province dropped masking rules for students in late May last year.

Wednesday’s release said the province “continues to encourage schools, staff and students to embrace healthy habits” like getting vaccinated, staying home if they’re unwell, sanitizing hands and high-touch surfaces, and creating a supportive environment for those who choose to wear a mask.

Read more: ‘Mixed emotions’ among N.S. teachers as mask mandate in public schools ends

Schools will have hand sanitizer and masks available for those who choose to use them, the release said, adding that high-touch surfaces will also continue to be cleaned regularly.

Outdoor learning will be “promoted” and there will be enhanced online supports for math, reading and writing, it said.

The province also said it is giving each school more than $5,000 via a health living grant, which supports physical and mental health activities or cultural awareness activities.

As well, a new physical activity framework is expected to be rolled out this year “to encourage students and staff to eat healthy and become more active, as well as to continue to maximize learning opportunities in areas like outdoor learning and summer literacy programs.”

