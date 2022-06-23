Menu

Crime

Police investigation outside Dartmouth auto repair shop shuts down area

By Rebecca Lau & Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 6:15 pm
Halifax Regional Police are seen investigating outside a business off Wright Avenue in Dartmouth on June 23, 2022.
Halifax Regional Police are seen investigating outside a business off Wright Avenue in Dartmouth on June 23, 2022. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Halifax Regional Police had a section of the Burnside Industrial Park taped off Thursday afternoon as part of an investigation.

Police officers and the forensic identification unit were at the corner of Wright and Haliburton avenues in Dartmouth.

One man in hospital following late night shooting in Bedford, N.S.

Evidence markers were placed around a grey work truck in the parking lot of an auto repair shop.

Trending Stories

A Global News reporter saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in the van’s front window. Police began clearing the scene just before 5 p.m. No details about the investigation have been released.

The previous night, at 11 p.m., officers were called to the Bedford Commons shopping mall in Bedford for reports of gunfire hitting a vehicle and person inside.

Police said a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but required surgery.

