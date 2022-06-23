One man in hospital following late night shooting in Bedford, N.S.

One man is in hospital following a shooting in Bedford, N.S. Wednesday night.
Police were called to Duke Street near the Bedford Commons shopping mall at about 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire hitting a vehicle and the person inside.
When officers arrived, they found a white pickup truck that appeared to have been shot at, as well as a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but will require surgery.
Police say this is not believed to be a random incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
Members of Bedford Police Patrol, Criminal Investigative Division, Forensic Identification Services as well as K-9 are involved in the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.
Comments