Crime

One man in hospital following late night shooting in Bedford, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 7:53 am
One man is in hospital following a shooting in Bedford, N.S. Wednesday night.

Police were called to Duke Street near the Bedford Commons shopping mall at about 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire hitting a vehicle and the person inside.

When officers arrived, they found a white pickup truck that appeared to have been shot at, as well as a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but will require surgery.

Police say this is not believed to be a random incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Members of Bedford Police Patrol, Criminal Investigative Division, Forensic Identification Services as well as K-9 are involved in the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
