Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man charged, human remains found in homicide case of Tony Walsh

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia RCMP help mother of missing Nova Scotia man issue online plea' Nova Scotia RCMP help mother of missing Nova Scotia man issue online plea
In December 2019, RCMP posted a video on Facebook that included a heart-wrenching statement from Tony Walsh's mother. – Dec 13, 2019

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Peter Anthony “Tony” Walsh, who went missing from Colchester County in 2019.

John Alfred Cook, of Londonderry, N.S., has been remanded into custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on Aug. 2.

Walsh, known as “Tony” to his family and friends, was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019 in Truro, N.S.

According to police, Walsh was last seen getting into a truck. Police said his own truck, a 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was left in the area and later recovered by his family in the parking lot of a Truro business.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP continue to investigate homicide of Tony Walsh

His disappearance was initially investigated as a missing persons file, and in December of that year, RCMP released a video of his mother making an emotional plea for answers in his his case.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Tony is a son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many and we all miss him dearly,” said his mother, Susan Robben, in the video.

By January 2020, RCMP said that evidence had led officers to rule the matter a homicide.

At the time, a police spokesperson told Global News there was at least one suspect in the case. Although tips and information started coming in, another public appeal was issued by investigators in March 2020.

Read more: Disappearance of Peter Anthony Walsh being investigated as a homicide

“Since March 2020, RCMP investigators have continued to gather information, collect evidence and follow up on tips and, on June 16, 2022, Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime arrested a 56-year-old Londonderry man in relation to the homicide,” RCMP wrote in a news release on Monday.

“On June 16, RCMP investigators also located human remains in the Londonderry area. Investigators believe these remains to be those of Tony Walsh based on all of the evidence and information collected.”

RCMP added they wanted to thank the Walsh family for their patience and understanding during the investigation, and offered their condolences.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
first-degree murder charge tagNova Scotia homicide tagTony Walsh tagPeter Anthony Walsh tagNS homicide tagJohn Alfred Cook tagmissing person homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers