Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘A little piece of normal back’: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Halifax' St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Halifax
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations returned to Halifax on Thursday for the first time since 2019. As Graeme Benjamin reports, patrons and pub owners see it as another sign of a return to normal.

Matthew Bellefontaine couldn’t get to The Old Triangle soon enough the morning of St. Patrick’s Day.

“I got here around 4:30 a.m.,” he said, standing outside the renowned Irish pub Thursday morning. “I kept the seat warm.”

Bellefontaine has been a regular at the Triangle on Saint Patrick’s Day, showing up dark and early for at least 12 years. The only years he didn’t were the last two, when bars were forced to close because of the pandemic.

“It’s nice to have a little piece of normal back,” he said. “Things have been slowly getting there, but this feels right.”

Read more: St. Patrick’s Day parties and celebrations set to return as experts urge caution

In the hours that followed, a few dozen more — young and old — joined Bellefontaine outside of the pub to try and get one of those coveted seats inside.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well I’m actually off so I thought, well, I usually come out every St. Paddy’s Day, so let’s get at it,” said one patron waiting outside.

“(We’re here) so we could all collect leprechaun coins,” said Crossan Inch, one of the few children in line.

“They were on our back deck and yard and front yard.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'St.Patrick’s Day is back at The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse' St.Patrick’s Day is back at The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse
St.Patrick’s Day is back at The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse

Last year, The Old Triangle decided to close its doors on St. Patrick’s Day, which is typically one of the busiest of the year. At the time, Brendan Doherty said they planned to come back bigger and better in 2022.

Even though they still aren’t able to operate at full capacity, Doherty says this a good first step.

“It was great getting here at 6 a.m. and seeing 30 for 40 people standing outside,” said Doherty. “It was really nice to see some familiar faces again.”

Story continues below advertisement

As it stands now, bars and restaurants are allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity while maintaining a physical distance of two metres as much as possible between people at different tables.

There is a maximum of 25 people allowed per table and wearing a mask is required, except when you’re seated while eating or drinking.

Read more: ‘It hurts our staff’: Halifax bars react to new early closing-time measure

But that’s all set to change on Monday, when the province is expected to lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

Doherty says he’s looking forward to getting back to normal.

“We can all agree it’s been pretty terrible for everyone,” he said. “Obviously restaurants have been exceptionally hard hit.

“It’s been along two years. It’s been awful, but we’re really looking forward to what’s to come.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax tagRestaurants tagGlobal News at 6 Halifax tagSt. Patrick's Day tagBar tagDowntown Halifax tagPUB tagSt. Paddy's Day tagThe Old Triangle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers