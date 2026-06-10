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Canada

N.S. says it’s on schedule to move people with disabilities out of institutions

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2026 12:09 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Opportunities and Social Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek speaks at a news conference in Halifax, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Opportunities and Social Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek speaks at a news conference in Halifax, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. SDV
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The Nova Scotia government says it’s on track to move all people with disabilities out of institutions by the 2028 deadline.

A 2021 court case found systemic government discrimination against people with disabilities seeking housing and supports in their communities.

A human rights board of inquiry created a list of reforms, including an end to institutionalizations.

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Government officials say there are 301 fewer people in places like residential care homes and rehabilitation centres than three years ago.

That leaves 559 people with disabilities living in institutions.

Minister Susan Corkum-Greek says she’s confident they will be moved to other housing options within two years.

Click to play video: 'N.S. releases progress report as it phases out institutions for people living with disabilities'
N.S. releases progress report as it phases out institutions for people living with disabilities

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