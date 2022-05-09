Menu

Traffic

‘It’s a first step’: N.S. safe cycling advocates applaud new traffic signal for bikes

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'HRM installs first advanced green light for cyclists' HRM installs first advanced green light for cyclists
WATCH: There’s a new advanced green light in Dartmouth, which was recently installed by the city in order to protect cyclists. As Graeme Benjamin reports, cycling safety advocates say it’s only a small drop in the bucket.

If you’re travelling along Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., over the next couple of days, you may notice a new traffic signal you’ve never seen before.

A traffic light specifically for cyclists was installed at the corner of Wyse and Bolland roads on Friday. It temporarily stops vehicles from turning right from Wyse Road onto Bolland, giving cyclists the right of way.

“It’s just kind of nice to see Nova Scotia and HRM specifically use these bicycle signals,” said Kyle Miller, who’s been a cyclist in the Halifax Regional Municipality for years.

It wasn’t until recently when the Nova Scotia government amended the Motor Vehicle Act to make the traffic light legal in the province. David MacIsaac, the supervisor of active transportation in the HRM, says a total of nine will be installed along the Wyse Road bike lane.

Most should be operational “in the next week or so,” MacIsaac says, adding “they’re not needed everywhere.”

Trending Stories

“They’re really to help bicyclists and all road users kind of navigate in more complex environments, sort of like you’d see at the bridge on Wyse Road.” said MacIsaac. “They’re also needed usually on bi-directional bikeways at a signal, to kind of create a protected phase for the bicyclist.”

Cycling advocates say that even though the cyclist traffic signal will improve safety, they are calling it a “small drop in the bucket” of what needs to happen to improve safety.

“It’s a first step,” said Jillian Banfield, a safe cycling advocate in Halifax. “One bicycle light at one intersection is not going to make a huge difference, but hopefully it’s the start of a trend.”

Click to play video: 'Pedal Poll 2021' Pedal Poll 2021
Pedal Poll 2021 – Feb 15, 2022

Both Banfield and Miller are calling on the city to do a better job when it comes to communicating the new pieces of infrastructure to motorists, as well as to speed up the installment of productive bike lanes.

“Right now we’re seeing one lane here and there, takes years and years between getting one lane and getting another,” said Banfield.

“We need better education, honestly for everybody. Cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. They need to know the most because they’re the ones driving the big machines,” added Miller.

MacIsaac says the city is “working hard” on the infrastructure, adding more protected bike lanes and multi-use pathways where possible.

However, he says the cyclist traffic shouldn’t arrive in Halifax until around 2023.

