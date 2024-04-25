Section of Stony Plain Road to fully close all summer for LRT construction

Send this page to someone via email

Starting April 29, 10 blocks of a major road in west Edmonton will close for several months so that construction can resume on the Valley Line West LRT.

Stony Plain Road between 129th Street and 139th Street will shut down as of 7 a.m. on April 29.

The city says it will likely remain closed “until the end of August.”

Vehicles will still be able to cross Stony Plain north and south on 134th Street, the city said.

Marigold Infrastructure Partners (MIP) is the contractor for this project.

Between May and August, workers hope to:

Replace temporary pavement with permanent pavement.

Install concrete sidewalks and street lights.

Install foundations to support the overhead lines that power the LRT.

Build the track bed (summer).

Install the first rail (summer).

Work on the Stony Plain Road Bridge approach and deck.

Therefore, until the end of August, east and west Stony Plain Road between 129th Street and 139th Street will be closed to traffic. Motorists will be detoured to 102nd Avenue or 107th Avenue.

1:57 Businesses along Stony Plain Road growing frustrated with construction

Pedestrian access east and westbound on Stony Plain Road between 131st Street and 139th Street will be closed until the end of August. There will still be pedestrian access north and south at 132nd Street, 134th Street, 136th Street and 138th Street.

While most of the construction work will be done during the day, some work overnight might be needed, the city warned.

1:51 Stony Plain Road construction seeing delays

Residents and businesses in this area have already been subject to LRT construction delays.

Valley Line LRT construction on Stony Plain Road between 131st Street and 139th Street was supposed to be done by the beginning of November 2023, but Marigold Infrastructure said it ran into some challenges.

Construction work exposed existing infrastructure that wasn’t deemed adequate and MIP needed to do unexpected work, the company said at the time.

Wet weather and the skilled labour shortage compounded the problems.

The city stressed that missed deadlines cost the company money, not the city.

“This is going to hurt their bottom line, because if they are not hitting their milestones, they are missing out on payments from the city,” Coun. Andrew Knack said.