Woman in critical condition after being hit by bus in Toronto: police

A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a school bus, police say, the second collision involving a bus in Toronto on Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Kingswood and Kingston roads after they said a bus struck a pedestrian.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics, who told Global News she was in her 30s and reportedly in critical condition.

Images from the scene showed a yellow school bus secured behind police tape. Road closures were implemented in the area with police warning people to expect delays.

It’s the second crash police dealt with on Wednesday involving a bus. The first came early in the morning when a public transit bus was involved in a fiery crash in midtown

In that case, police said an allegedly stolen Honda was travelling at a high speed when it crashed into a TTC bus at Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said that resulted in a chain reaction in which one TTC bus crashed into another and the Honda burst into flames.

The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea