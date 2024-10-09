Menu

Crime

Multiple injuries after stolen vehicle crashes into two TTC buses: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
A collision with two TTC buses and a vehicle in Toronto on Oct. 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A collision with two TTC buses and a vehicle in Toronto on Oct. 9, 2024. Global News
Toronto police say a collision between a stolen vehicle and two public-transit buses has left one person in life-threatening condition.

Police say a stolen Honda was travelling at a high speed when it crashed into a Toronto Transit Commission bus just before 4:50 a.m. at Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Insp. Brian Maslowski says the force of the crash resulted in another TTC bus being hit and the Honda vehicle bursting into flames.

Maslowski says the Honda driver was pulled out of the vehicle in a “heroic effort” by one of the bus drivers and has since been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He says one bus driver and two bus occupants are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the second bus was treated at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with footage of the accident to contact police.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

