Portion of Stony Plain Road closes for drainage work ahead of west LRT construction

Drivers who use Stony Plain Road between 123 and 129 Street can expect detours starting Feb. 3 as drainage work begins ahead of Valley Line West LRT construction.
Crews with Marigold Infrastructure Partners will be working on the north side of Stony Plain Road at 125 Street, which means access to and from Stony Plain Road at 125 Street will be closed as well as access to the alleys east and west of 125 Street.
Drivers are being asked to use 124 Street or 126 Street as detours during this closure.
Pedestrian access will be maintained but detours will also be in place.
The City of Edmonton said the construction will be done 7 days a week, during daytime hours and it expects noise at the worksite.
The closure is expected to last about a month.
Comments