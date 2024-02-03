Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Portion of Stony Plain Road closes for drainage work ahead of west LRT construction

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Drivers who use Stony Plain Road between 123 and 129 Street can expect detours starting Feb. 3 as drainage work begins ahead of  Valley Line West LRT construction. View image in full screen
Drivers who use Stony Plain Road between 123 and 129 Street can expect detours starting Feb. 3 as drainage work begins ahead of  Valley Line West LRT construction. City of Edmonton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers who use Stony Plain Road between 123 and 129 Street can expect detours starting Feb. 3 as drainage work begins ahead of Valley Line West LRT construction.

Crews with Marigold Infrastructure Partners will be working on the north side of Stony Plain Road at 125 Street, which means access to and from Stony Plain Road at 125 Street will be closed as well as access to the alleys east and west of 125 Street.

Drivers who use Stony Plain Road between 123 and 129 Street can expect detours starting Feb. 3 as drainage work begins ahead of  Valley Line West LRT construction. View image in full screen
Drivers who use Stony Plain Road between 123 and 129 Street can expect detours starting Feb. 3 as drainage work begins ahead of  Valley Line West LRT construction. City of Edmonton

Drivers are being asked to use 124 Street or 126 Street as detours during this closure.

Story continues below advertisement

Pedestrian access will be maintained but detours will also be in place.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The City of Edmonton said the construction will be done 7 days a week, during daytime hours and it expects noise at the worksite.

The closure is expected to last about a month.

Click to play video: 'Work on Anthony Henday Drive LRT bridge to impact drivers'
Work on Anthony Henday Drive LRT bridge to impact drivers
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices