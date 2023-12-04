Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Stolen car hits Valley Line LRT in southeast Edmonton, driver flees scene

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 3:11 pm
A Valley Line LRT train was damaged after a stolen car crashed into in on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A Valley Line LRT train was damaged after a stolen car crashed into in on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Global News
A stolen car was involved in a hit and run with a Valley Line LRT train in southeast Edmonton during the Monday morning commute.

The Edmonton Police Service said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass.

The driver of the vehicle failed to obey traffic signage, struck the train and then fled on foot, police said.

Video obtained by Global News showed a man running away from the scene as the car was left running and damaged while sitting on a median beside the tracks.

A man running away from a stolen car after it crashed into the Valley Line LRT train on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A man running away from a stolen car after it crashed into the Valley Line LRT train on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Supplied

The train was also damaged.

A Valley Line LRT train was damaged after a stolen car crashed into in on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A Valley Line LRT train was damaged after a stolen car crashed into it on 66 Street near the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Courtesy: Sid Verma
A canine team was brought in but police said they were not able to track down the suspect.

The grey car and its licence plate did not match, and police said the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.

EPS said no injuries were reported.

— More to come…

