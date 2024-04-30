B.C. rolling out online anti-bike theft tool provincewide

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver-based program to combat bike theft is being expanded provincewide.

Project 529 works by encouraging owners to register their bike details and personal information with an online database.

The tool, originally piloted with the Vancouver Police Department in 2015, allows officers to quickly reunite seized stolen bicycles with their rightful owners.

1:38 A look inside the Vancouver police’s stolen bike warehouse

Now the province is making a three-year funding commitment to see the database expanded to all police departments in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an opportunity for all municipalities in B.C. to participate,” Project 529 founder J Allard said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Crime knows no boundaries, so the solution becomes stronger as we band together and the communities band together as well.”

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer hailed Project 529 as having a massive impact on combatting bike theft in the city.

In 2015, when the tool first rolled out, Vancouver recorded more than 3,000 stolen bikes.

By 2023, that number had fallen 66 per cent to 1,049.

2:07 VPD promotes online registry to reunited stolen bikes with owners

“Anyone who has ever had their bicycle stolen knows how deeply it can impact a person’s quality of life … a stolen bike can mean a loss of pleasure, independence, health and income,” Palmer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we may not completely eliminate bike thefts, Project 529 is a modern tool to deter thieves and improve the likelihood you’ll get your bike back if you do get it stolen.”

Since being piloted in Vancouver, Project 529 has grown to be the biggest online bike registration system in the world.

You can find out more about the program and how to register your bike for free at the Project 529 website.