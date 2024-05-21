Menu

Economy

Canada’s inflation rate cools to 2.7% as grocery prices ease further

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 7:43 am
1 min read
Canada’s economy loses momentum in February. What does this mean for inflation and interest rates?
The annual inflation rate slowed to 2.7 per cent in April, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, as cooling grocery price pressures offset higher fuel costs.

Inflation on food bought from the grocery store slowed to 1.4 per cent annually last month, down from 1.9 per cent in March, according to the agency.

But gas prices were growing at a faster annual pace as consumers paid 7.9 per cent more month-to-month in April.

The overall inflation rate slowed from 2.9 per cent in March, continuing the easing path for prices in Canada.

April’s inflation report is the final reading the Bank of Canada will get on price pressures ahead of its next interest rate decision on June 5.

