Crime

‘Panic mode’: Surrey woman terrified after attempted break-in caught on video

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 9:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey homeowner struggles after violent break and enter attempt'
Surrey homeowner struggles after violent break and enter attempt
A Surrey homeowner is struggling to deal with a violent attempted break and enter - while she was at home. Janet Brown reports.
A Surrey, B.C., woman said she is terrified of being in her home after two men tried to break in on Sunday morning.

“It replays in my mind, the fear of what’s happening…. What’s happening at my front door? Or, like, who’s trying to get in?

“What’s this noise? Like, what do they want from me?”

The woman, whom Global News has agreed not to name due to safety concerns, said she was relaxing in bed when she heard banging.

“So I ran down my stairs, I said, ‘Hello, what do you want? Like, what? What’s going on?'” she said.

“And I looked out my peephole and there was nobody to be found. So I checked my phone, my video footage, and noticed that there was two men trying to break in my house.”

Video footage shared with Global News shows two men approaching the door of the home and attempting to use a crowbar to open it.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to an attempted break and enter at a home in the 7200 block of 189 Street on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Click to play video: 'Surrey policing court battle begins'
Surrey policing court battle begins

“You’re almost not even in your own body, because you’re just in such panic mode that you’re in survival mode,” the victim said.

“You don’t know what they’re capable of or what they want from you.”

Sgt. Sarbjit Sangha with Surrey RCMP said officers believe this was not a random event.

“This was a targeted and an isolated event because this was the only resident that was targeted on that day at that time,” she said.

The victim told Global News that she had no idea why someone would want to target her home.

Trending Now

“I have nothing of value in this home that anyone would want,” she said. “It’s it’s very strange to me.”

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a grey hoodie with the insignia “X CORP” on the front, black pants, a black balaclava mask and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, a black “Bench” jacket with a hood, black pants, a black face mask and camo gloves.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s ‘sudden death’ under investigation as homicide in Surrey'
Woman’s ‘sudden death’ under investigation as homicide in Surrey

The victim said after this attempted break-in, she is going to be moving.

“I can’t live here,” she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of security,” she said, “and that’s just for the next few days until I move out. I’ll be out of here by the end of this week.”

If anyone can identify these suspects or has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-59436.

