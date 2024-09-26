Menu

Canada

Ontario garbage truck driver dead after major collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 9:27 pm
1 min read
A garbage truck and transport trailer crashed in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. View image in full screen
A garbage truck and transport trailer crashed in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Global News
The female driver of a Mississauga, Ont., garbage truck is dead after a serious crash on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road West around 2:30 p.m. after a tractor-trailer and garbage truck collided.

Paramedics told Global News that multiple ambulances arrived at the scene, where life-saving measures were performed on two people. Both were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition and the other with serious injuries.

Const. Moulika Sharma said that the female driver of the garbage truck was taken to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The male driver of the transport truck remains in hospital with “critical injuries.”

Mississauga fire also attended the scene, along with police and paramedics.

The incident will be investigated by the Ministry of Labour and Peel police’s major collisions bureau.

Anyone with evidence — including dashcam footage — is asked to contact police.

