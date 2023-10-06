Edmonton considers ways to help businesses during Stony Plain Road construction

Send this page to someone via email

As Valley Line West LRT construction continues to drag on along Stony Plain Road, the City of Edmonton and area business associations are looking for ways to support businesses.

A motion for the city to reimburse or loan businesses money if they’ve been affected by major construction projects squeaked by Wednesday during debate at city hall.

Businesses along Stony Plain Road were used as an example.

The work for the Valley Line is being done by Marigold Infrastructure Partners. Parts of the road have been ripped up for the past two years.

“The refrain starts going from: ‘When is this happening?’ to: ‘This is never going to end,’” Brandon Schatz, chair of the Stony Plain Road Business Association, said on Sept. 21.

“This side of the road was supposed to be done last year and then we were promised this spring. Now it is the end of September and we’re being promised something for October.”

Story continues below advertisement

The work in the area of 131st Street to 139th Street was supposed to be finished by the beginning of November, but now it’s looking like that won’t be until the end of that month.

Marigold Infrastructure Partners says it ran into challenges: existing infrastructure that wasn’t adequate, unexpected work, wet weather, and the skilled labour shortage.

Marigold crews are expected to complete a majority of permanent works by the end of the season. Anywhere that is not finished will have temporary asphalt to open the road to motorists over the winter season.

1:57 Businesses along Stony Plain Road growing frustrated with construction

The Wednesday motion from Coun. Andrew Knack passed by a narrow margin. The city still needs to determine eligibility criteria, amounts and where the funds would come from. The motion would also have to pass another vote in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

But the co-owner of Vi’s for Pies, a business affected by construction along Stony Plain Road, said he wouldn’t use this kind of fund.

“It would be a loan,” said Josh Lawrence. “I don’t really see a point in it. I’d just use my own money. We saved from last year. We knew this was coming. No crazy spending, just keep working. So, I’m not really interested.”

1:36 How will Stony Plain Road be changed by LRT?

Meanwhile, the city is working with the Stony Plain Road Business Improvement Association (BIA) on a website to encourage support of area businesses during construction.

“Although the Valley Line West LRT will bring many long-term benefits, we understand LRT construction causes challenges for area businesses,” said Meilai Ha, the city’s partnerships manager for Valley Line West.

The interactive Rally for the Road website offers ways people can support Stony Plain Road businesses, including directions to access stores during construction, a map that highlights parking, patio dining and pet-friendly spots, profiles of businesses and updates on the Valley Line West construction progress.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stony Plain Road is in a transformative period,” said Todd Janes, executive director of the Stony Plain Road BIA. “During Valley Line West construction, our businesses need ongoing support from the entire community.”

The website is run by the BIA and paid for by the city.

“Stony Plain Road has enormous potential that the Valley Line West LRT will help realize,” Coun. Andrew Knack said.

“Initiatives like the Rally for the Road site will assist businesses now while construction continues. I encourage Edmontonians to visit the website and support the many unique businesses along Stony Plain Road and in the surrounding area.”