Bridge demolition means Stony Plain Road and Groat Road closures

Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, Stony Plain Road from 129 Street to 131 Street and Groat Road from 107 Avenue to River Valley Road, including the shared-use path, will be closed.
The Stony Plain Bridge is being demolished because a replacement bridge is required for the Valley Line West LRT project.
Stony Plain Road will be closed between 129 Street and 131 Street from Dec. 29 until fall 2024.
During the long-term closure, eastbound and westbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to 102 Avenue or 107 Avenue.
There will be a short-term closure of Groat Road while the bridge is demolished, and again when it’s installed.
Groat Road is expected to be closed from Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
For the Stony Plain Road closure, other vehicle detour routes include Victoria Park Road, 149 Street to Whitemud Drive, and 109 Street to High Level Bridge.
Northbound and southbound pedestrian and bicycle traffic should use 102 Avenue to Victoria Promenade.
Edmontonians can also use Ramsay Ravine near Government House Park as a detour.
“We understand the closure of the bridge will have an impact on the community and local businesses,” the city said in a news release.
“The city is working closely with Marigold Infrastructure Partners to minimize disruptions and will monitor traffic flow once Stony Plain Road between 129 Street and 131 Street is closed.
“Please exercise caution and follow all construction signage in the area.”
