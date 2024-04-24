Menu

Traffic

Speed may have been a factor in south Edmonton crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital: EPS

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a pick-up truck on Gateway Boulevard at 19th Avenue Tuesday, April 23, 2024. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a pick-up truck on Gateway Boulevard at 19th Avenue Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Global News
Police in Edmonton are investigating a collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Gateway Boulevard near 19th Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said a group of motorcyclists were travelling north on Gateway Boulevard when one of the riders, who was operating a 2012 Suzuki GSXR600, collided with the rear of a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck being driven by a 21-year-old man.

The rider was ejected from his motorcycle and slid to a stop in an adjacent lane. Police said he sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by EMS.

Police said both the truck and motorcycle sustained significant damage.

The EPS major collision investigations unit has since taken over the investigation and believes speed may be a factor in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with dash-camera footage to call them at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477.

