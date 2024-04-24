Speed may have been a factor in south Edmonton crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton are investigating a collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Gateway Boulevard near 19th Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said a group of motorcyclists were travelling north on Gateway Boulevard when one of the riders, who was operating a 2012 Suzuki GSXR600, collided with the rear of a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck being driven by a 21-year-old man.

The rider was ejected from his motorcycle and slid to a stop in an adjacent lane. Police said he sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by EMS.

Police said both the truck and motorcycle sustained significant damage.

The EPS major collision investigations unit has since taken over the investigation and believes speed may be a factor in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with dash-camera footage to call them at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477.