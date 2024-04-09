Menu

Crime

Man running away from Edmonton police falls through river ice: EPS

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 6:53 pm
1 min read
A view of the North Saskatchewan River from Keillor Point in Edmonton on April 2, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of the North Saskatchewan River from Keillor Point in Edmonton on April 2, 2024. Breanna Karstens-Smith/Global News
A man who police say was trying to evade officers Tuesday morning fell into the North Saskatchewan River and disappeared.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.

In a news release, Edmonton police said officers tried to stop a man on a bike for a bylaw infraction near 93rd Street and 82nd Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Police said officers turned on their lights and told the man to stop but he rode away on his bike into the ravine towards the Old Timers Cabin on Scona Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man was spotted on the south bank of the river just east of the Walterdale Bridge, police said. Officers told him to stop, but he jumped from the bank onto the river ice and drifted away from shore, according to police.

“He was pulled under the water moments later and has not been located,” EPS said.

Police ground resources and firefighters continue to search. The Air1 police helicopter was also called in.

Investigators are also trying to identify the man.

Click to play video: 'Dog falling through ice of North Saskatchewan River prompts warning for Edmontonians'
Dog falling through ice of North Saskatchewan River prompts warning for Edmontonians
