Man running away from Edmonton police falls through river ice: EPS

A man who police say was trying to evade officers Tuesday morning fell into the North Saskatchewan River and disappeared.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.

In a news release, Edmonton police said officers tried to stop a man on a bike for a bylaw infraction near 93rd Street and 82nd Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Police said officers turned on their lights and told the man to stop but he rode away on his bike into the ravine towards the Old Timers Cabin on Scona Road.

The man was spotted on the south bank of the river just east of the Walterdale Bridge, police said. Officers told him to stop, but he jumped from the bank onto the river ice and drifted away from shore, according to police.

“He was pulled under the water moments later and has not been located,” EPS said.

Police ground resources and firefighters continue to search. The Air1 police helicopter was also called in.

Investigators are also trying to identify the man.