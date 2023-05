Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) received a call early Tuesday that a cyclist in the river valley had gone over an embankment from the bike path and fallen 14 metres into the river.

The fire department dispatched a truck and a boat to help with a water rescue just before 8 a.m.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and EFRS worked together on the call.

AHS took the cyclist to the University of Alberta Hospital with unknown injuries.